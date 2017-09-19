Solid wastes flowing into sea be included in WB’s blue economy project: Mushahidullah

ISLAMABAD, Sep 19 (APP): Minister for Climate Change, Senator Mushahidullah Khan Tuesday said thousands of ton of waste from Karachi flowed into sea which was not only polluting sea but also

hampering growth of mangroves and fisheries.

The waste, being discharged into sea, should be included in

Blue Economy Project of the World Bank, he said while talking to

delegation of World Bank which called on him here.

During the meeting, Ms. Rahat Jabeen, an Environmentalist from

the World Bank apprised the minister that the bank emphasized

uplifting socio-economic condition in developing countries.

She highlighted that Punjab had better capacity building

skills in forestry sector while Balochistan had great potential

to revive forestry through protecting mangroves.

She informed that mangroves forests were part of their Blue

Economy Project and they were working on sustainable fisheries

projects.

It was informed that the World Bank wanted federal

government to use assistance of the World Bank as an incentive for

provinces. The province which showed better performance in forestry

sector should be rewarded with this financial assistance.

Earlier, Secretary Climate Change, Syed Abu Ahmed Akif asked

Economic Affairs Division to assist in mobilizing matching funds

to increase pool for implementing different components of Green

Pakistan Programme.

The World Bank on request of Economic Affairs Division visited

Pakistan in June 2017. Three potential areas were identified by

the World Bank Scoping Mission for additional funding through Green

Pakistan Programme and first was forest investment for resilient

landscapes and infrastructure. It shall support protection of

important physical infrastructure such as roads, water supply,

irrigation and hydropower facilities by mitigating disaster risks

related to forest landscapes and forest ecosystem.

The second was forest investment for economic and livelihood

development. It shall develop benefits related to restoration of

production forests and agro forestry system to meet crop, livestock,

timber and non timber forest products that are essential for

livelihood of rural poor while third was capacity building,

monitoring and evaluation and knowledge management. It shall

facilitate exchange of best practices and knowledge among provinces

and with the international community.

The meeting was also attended by Jiang Ru, Senior Environmental Specialist, Inspector General Forest Syed Mehmood Nasir and others.