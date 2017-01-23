Soldiers of Pakistan Army are the best: Gen Qamar Bajwa

RAWALPINDI, Jan 23 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Monday recounting successes of Pakistan Army said soldiers of Pakistan Army are the best in the world.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa said this while addressing troops during his visit to elite Strike Corps at Multan Garrison.

He laid wreath at Yadgar-e Shuhada and offered Fatiha for the martyrs, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release here stated.

Corps Commander briefed the COAS on operational preparations and administration of troops.

Later the COAS addressed soldiers and officers of the Garrison.

The COAS appreciated troops’ participation from Multan Corps in ongoing counter terrorism operations in FATA and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The COAS especially praised them for concurrently keeping themselves fully trained and prepared to thwart challenges of conventional war.

He said soldiers of Pakistan Army are the best in the world. Army is what its soldiers are.

“Am proud to be COAS of a brave and highly professional Army” the COAS said.

“Our experience of counter terrorism operations has made us

battle hardened which is a valued add-on in operational preparedness,” he said.

The COAS directed officers and soldiers to keep themselves fully trained and abreast to defeat all types of threats.

Soldiers freely interacted with the COAS and expressed their pride and eagerness to selflessly serve the country and the nation.

Earlier, on arrival at Multan, the COAS was received by Lieutenant General Sarfraz Sattar, Commander Multan Corps.