Soldier injured in fire raid of terrorists from Afghan side

RAWALPINDI, Feb 26 (APP): Soldier of Pakistan Army on Sunday sustained injuries when terrorists fire raided from across

the border in Mangrotai, South Waziristan Agency (SWA).

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the injured soldier was evacuated through a helicopter to medical facility at Wana, the headquarter of SWA.

Pakistan Army troops responded to suspected terrorists hideout

on Pakistan Afghanistan border.