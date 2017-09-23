Sohrab of Iran win gold, as Pakistan’s Usman got 9th position in Weightlifting

ASHGABAT (Turkmenistan), Sept 23 (APP): In the Weightlifting Contests Sohrab Moradi of Iran cleared a Snatch of 185kg and Clean and Jerk of 228kg claimed gold medal, followed Sobirov Farkhodbek of Uzbekistan with 391kg and Liu Hao of China with 387kg in the Weightlifting event part of the ongoing 5th Asian and Martial Arts Games being played at City Olympic Village venues on Saturday.

The Pakistan only weightlifter Usman Rathore cleared a weight of 333kg in the Snatch and Clean and Jerk got 9th position.

Iranian weightlifter cleared 185kg in the Snatch and a record 228kg in the clean and Jerk by winning gold medal, followed by Sobirov Farkhodbek of Uzbakistan with 181kg in Snatch and 210kg weight in the Clean and Jerk while Liu Hao of China, who also received a hamstring injury during the third attempt of the Clean and Jerk, cleared a weight of 176kg in the Snatch and 211kg in the Clean and Jerk.

Sohrab Moradi cleared a weight of 176kg in the first attempt, followed

by 181kg and 185kg in the second and third attempt of the Snatch while failed to clear 220kg weight in the first attempt of the Clean and Jerk but he made it in the second attempt and cleared a good 228kg in the third attempt to score an aggregated total 413kg and took gold medal, followed by Sobirov Farhodbek who in his first attempt of Snatch cleared a weight of 175kg, failed to clear another 180kg in the second attempt and in the third attempt succeeded in clearing 181kg.

It was the Clean and Jerk in which Uzbekistan weightlifter clear 205kg

in the first attempt, 110kg in the second and failed to pick 215kg in the third attempt. Liu Hao of China in the Snatch cleared a weight of 172kg and 176kg in the second and third attempts before failing to pick 168kg in the first attempt while in the Clean and Jerk Chinese weightlifter cleared a weight of 205kg in the first attempt, 211kg in the second attempt and failed to pick 216kg because of in his left leg hamstring injury.

Pakistan’s only weightlifter Usman Rathore cleared a weight of 143kg in

the first attempt, 147kg in the second and 152kg in the third attempt of Snatch category, followed by his failure in the first attempt of 175kg but cleared 175kg and 181kg in the second and third attempts to make an aggregated total of 333kg.

Usman Rathore got nine positions in the overall standing behind Qatar

379kg, Korea 357kg, Kazakhsatan 450kg, Papua New Guinea 348kg, Somoa 341kg. and Usman Rathore (333kg).