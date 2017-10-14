Sohail Mahmood visits Foreign Correspondents Club in New Delhi

ISLAMABAD, Oct 14 (APP):High Commissioner for Pakistan Sohail Mahmood Saturday visited the Foreign Correspondents Club of South Asia (FCC), New Delhi, at the invitation of its President Venkat Narain.

According to a message received here, the high commissioner was accompanied by Press Attache Khawaja Maaz Tariq and Political Counsellor Abdul Hameed.

He was warmly welcomed by the FFC president along with other members of the Executive Board. High Commissioner Sohail Mahmood was introduced to the foreign and Indian correspondents attending the event.

The introductions were followed by an informal exchange of views which, inter alia, focused on various aspects of India-Pakistan relations, SAARC, and regional issues.

At the end, High Commissioner Sohail Mahmood presented a Pakistani souvenir to President Venkat Narain to be the placed in the Foreign Correspondents Club.