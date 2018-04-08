Software developed to prevent kids from using smartphones

Global 
BEIJING, April 8 (APP):New software has been developed to prevent children from using smartphones without parental consent or spending too much time playing games.
The software has been co-developed by researchers from Zhejiang University and the University of South Carolina, according to Chinadaily.com. cn here on Sunday.
With algorithm based on behavior recognition, the software is able to identify whether it’s an adult or child playing on a smartphone by measuring the surface area, pressure and the slipping length of a finger.
The software will not allow access to shopping, messaging and social media app on adult websites once data shows it’s a child using a smartphone.

