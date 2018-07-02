Socioeconomic development not possible without human resource development: President

ISLAMABAD, Jul 2 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain on Monday said as socio-economic development was not possible without human resource development, more higher educational institutions were being established in the country for this purpose.

He was talking to Vice Chancellor of the University of Baltistan Prof. Dr. Muhammad Naeem Khan here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The President congratulated Prof. Dr. Muhammad Naeem Khan on assuming his responsibilities and said the establishment of the University of Baltistan will further enhance educational facilities in Northern Areas.

He expressed his confidence that Prof. Dr. Muhammad Naeem Khan would play an important role in making this new university one of the country’s best educational institutions.

The President directed the Vice Chancellor for early establishment of the university’s Senate, Syndicate, Academic Council and Selection Board so that the university’s affairs are run without any interruption.

The Vice Chancellor assured the President of utilizing all of his energies for the betterment of Baltistan University.