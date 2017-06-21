Society can be developed, innovated through higher education: Governor Zubair

KARACHI, June 21 (APP): Sindh Governor and Chancellor of Public

Universities of the Province Mohammed Zubair has said that through the promotion of higher education in a society one can bring development and innovation in it.

He said that there was a shortage of doctors in the province if compared to the population.

He stated this while meeting separately with the Vice Chancellor of

Jinnah Sindh Medical University Prof Dr. Tariq Rafi and Director of IBA Dr. Farukh Iqbal, said a statement issued here on Wednesday.

Zubair said that number of doctors specially the women doctors

is not enough in the province.

Adding that a huge amount had been allocated for the higher education in the budget.