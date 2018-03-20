Social wizards for figuring out root causes of intolerance against public figures

ISLAMABAD, Mar 20 (APP):The recent wave of hurling shoes on public figures across the country has stirred a debate and society’s gentlemen have emphasized to figure out root causes of these individuals’ acts before the intolerance gauge reaches to a collective rampage.

“The top reasons among contributors to the entire emerging scenario are social injustice and religious intolerance leading the society towards violent extremism for which some corrective measures on war footing are required to be taken collectively”, said Senator Aurangzeb Khan from Fata.

He said, ” Education and only right education is the solution to establish a society with cohesive approach to live and give right to live.”

The campaign of foul play should be bridled whether it is political, religion or related to personal interests. For which strong legislation and its strict implementation was required Khan said.

He urged the shrewd segment of society to hold consultation over the issue and come up with decisive solution as it was feared that the game of defamation may become hot pie for media in next general elections..

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Sheikh Aftab Ahmad urged the public to respect the sanctity of vote. The recent acts of showing violent disrespect against political figures were against the teachings of Islam and moral values, he noted.

The minister also suggested to the politicians to show restrain and avoid such statements that may hurt the public sentiments.

The Senator Raja Zafar Ul Haq warned that the sinner elements and opportunist could take the advantage of such situations and may plunge the country into civil war.

The leadership of all political parties should show restraint while delivering statements as the situation was very sensitive to the country’s democratic system and overall national behavior.

A Supreme Court lawyer and member of Pakistan Bar Council, Maqsood Buttar opined the adoption of reformative as well as deterrent approach by adding defamation related punishments in Pakistan Penal Code as existing law of Tort had insubstantial implementation in the country as compared to the civilized societies of the world.

“If someone disagree with ideology of a party it does not need to vote for it rather than taking the law into hands”, he remarked.

The life of the violent activist was also at risk due to physical torture from the public figure’s supporters for which a new law must be enacted, the lawyer suggested.

A psychiatrist Sundas Ali asking for sympathy to those involved in hurling shoes or showing violent behaviour said such reactions only show sensitivity of minds and frustration and sometime even just for seeking public attention.

A Sociologist associated with Peshawar University said shoe hurling is not a sudden scenario “unfortunately its frustration and deprivation that we have sowed over the years and now the crop is at its full boom”. Legislation he said may not help in addressing the issue but the only solution lies in a reformative society to minimize the difference of rich and poor, powerful and vulnerable, and the most important tool is education for all.

“Bad or poor governance and political system’s failure to deliver were major factors for growing intolerance among public. This is a time ripe for streetwise to come up with a way forward to suggest and work on a practical solution to the intolerance,” he remarked in conclusive remarks.