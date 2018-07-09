‘Social Security Hospital,dispensaries working for labourers’

LAHORE, Jul 09 (APP):Provincial Minister for Labour Mian

Nauman Kabeer has said that a Social Security Hospital and 13

dispensaries are providing treatment facilities to more than

49,000 registered labourers in Sialkot district.

While Quaid-e-Azam Divisional Public School is also being

made operational in the district, he added.

The minister said that he would talk to caretaker Chief

Minister Punjab for awarding subsidy to the exporters of Sialkot

in transport sector.

He said that caretaker cabinet under the leadership of Chief

Minister struggling for solving the problems of the people while

remaining within its limits. He said that grievances about social

security would be redressed immediately.

Later, the Minister visited social Security hospital Sialkot

and inspected the medical facilities being given to the family

members and industrial labourers.

Director Social Security Medical Dr. Saifullah and Director

Livestock Dr. Khalil Ahmed were also present on this occasion.

Provincial Minister inquired after the health of the patients

and asked about the standard of treatment facilities.

He also visited operation theater, laboratory and pharmacy. He

inspected Forward Sports where Director Forward Sports Kh.Masood

briefed him about the manufacturing of football ‘tele-star’ being

played in football world cup.

The Minister expressed pleasure over the success of Forward

Sports and said that such industries should be established

which could provide employment opportunities to the people and

earn good name for the country.