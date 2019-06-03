Syed Hasnain Raza Gardezi

ISLAMABAD, June 3 (APP):Pakistan cricket fans, upset after their team’s humiliating defeat against West Indies, were relieved by social media’s ridiculously creative and humorous video clips and images shared among thousands across the globe, making mockery of Sarfraz eleven.

The most interesting and chronologically compared jest reads, “Pakistan lost to West Indies in their first match and won the World Cup in 1992. In 2007 they again lost their first fixture against the same team but Coach Bob Woolmer dies. In 2019, history repeats itself and the team once again loses, it’s either Mickey Arthur’s turn or team will bring home trophy again”.