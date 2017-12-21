Social media highlighting Quaid struggle by sharing his inspiring quotes

ISLAMABAD, Dec 21 (APP):In remembrance of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah on his birth anniversary, Pakistani nation has started sharing Quaid inspiring quotes from his speeches through different modes of social media and text messages.

Accodring to social media, best Quaid-e-Azam quotes to students on social media are interesting in reading and leading to a healthy debate and comments from various young people which is a good trend.

Social media is providing a good platform to the students for learning and know the historical struggle of founder of the nation. Following are some of the very inspiring quotes by Quaid-e-Azam that we need to follow in daily life. They are like guidelines for us and if we follow them, we can achieve a lot as a nation and individuals.

Sobia Ali an educationist said remember that when Muhammad Ali Jinnah said Unity, Faith and Discipline, he wanted us to follow those words too. Let’s aim to be a united and flourishing nation as per Jinnah’s views.

Yusra Hanif in a tweet quoting Quaid-e-Azam said, “Character, courage, industry and perseverance are the four pillars on which the whole edifice of human life can b built.”

“Failure is a word unknown to me. No nation can rise to the height of glory unless your women are side by side with you,” Asif Danish professionally a teacher tweeted the Quaid.

He said we must disregard provincialism, ethnicity and prejudice and never lose sight of Quaid’s guiding principles of Unity, Faith and Discipline.

Let’s pay real tribute to Quaid-e-Azam by making Pakistan as per his dream and vision, he added.