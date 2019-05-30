ISLAMABAD, May 30 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday said that the importance of social media could

not be overemphasized, as it was the harbinger of social change and had easy

and vast outreach among the masses.

The President said this while chairing a meeting on Social Media with the Ministry

of Information & Broadcasting. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on

Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan was also present in the meeting.

Emphasizing the important role of social media in nation’s building, the President

said that Ministry of Information had to broaden its mandate to counter anti-state propaganda and project the soft image of the country on cyber space.

He called upon ministry’s social media team to become more active and

innovative towards using digital graphics techniques and content development

to influence the world audience.

SAPM Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan apprised the President that government was

well aware of the importance of social media and every effort was being made

to effectively use this platform to promote the progressive and democratic image

of Pakistan across the world.

She further informed the President that like print and electronic media, social

media advertisement was also under consideration in the new advertisement

policy.

Earlier, Secretary Information Shafqat Jalil apprised the President regarding

the structural contours of social media setup in the ministry.

He also briefed the President on the initiatives taken by social media team

of the Ministry to counter anti-state propaganda and promote soft image of the country in an effective and timely manner.