ISLAMABAD, May 30 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday said that the importance of social media could
not be overemphasized, as it was the harbinger of social change and had easy
and vast outreach among the masses.
The President said this while chairing a meeting on Social Media with the Ministry
of Information & Broadcasting. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on
Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan was also present in the meeting.
Emphasizing the important role of social media in nation’s building, the President
said that Ministry of Information had to broaden its mandate to counter anti-state propaganda and project the soft image of the country on cyber space.
He called upon ministry’s social media team to become more active and
innovative towards using digital graphics techniques and content development
to influence the world audience.
SAPM Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan apprised the President that government was
well aware of the importance of social media and every effort was being made
to effectively use this platform to promote the progressive and democratic image
of Pakistan across the world.
She further informed the President that like print and electronic media, social
media advertisement was also under consideration in the new advertisement
policy.
Earlier, Secretary Information Shafqat Jalil apprised the President regarding
the structural contours of social media setup in the ministry.
He also briefed the President on the initiatives taken by social media team
of the Ministry to counter anti-state propaganda and promote soft image of the country in an effective and timely manner.
