Snow leopards habitats at a serious risk as glaciers rapidly melting

ISLAMABAD, Aug 27 (APP): Federal Minister for Climate Change,

Senator Mushahidullah Khan said Snow leopards habitats in Pakistan’s

north are at a serious risk of vanishing as glaciers are rapidly

melting because of global warming-induced climate change impacts.

“Without slowing down global warming to stablise glacial-melt

in 20 snow leopard range countries including Pakistan, habitats of

the snow leopard cannot be protected.,” the senator Mushahidullah

Khan was addresing at the two-day Global Snow Leopard & Ecosystem

Protection (GSLEP) Forum, which concluded in Bishkek, capital city

of the Kyrgyz Republic, said a press release here on Sunday.

But, global efforts for tackling global warming have suffered

a serious blow with America’s pullout from the historic global

climate change accord, the climate change minister emphasised in his

address..

The agreement, reached at the 21st session of the Conference

of the Parties (COP 21) of the United Nations Framework Convention

on Climate Change, is an historic accord negotiated in December 2015

by 190 countries-the United States included-to limit global

temperature increases to no more than 2øC above preindustrial

levels.

The climate change minister Mushahidullah Khan warned that the

United States’ pullout from the Paris climate accord would adversely

affect an enhanced momentum for global climate action that to combat

global warming for protecting humans, their livelihoods and wildlife

from adverse fallouts of the climate change.

He recalled that the world plunged into a deep shock and anger

when American President Donald Trump this year in June announced his

decision to withdraw the United States from the historic Paris

agreement on climate change.

The climate change minister Mushahidullah Khan said, “The U.S.

administration’s such unpopular decision is one that has signaled to

the world that the U.S. government turns its back to the reality of

human-caused climate change and its fallouts across all sectors of

human activity and global biodiversity and fails to recognize the

urgency with which we must act unitedly to fight this common global

survival threat.

However, the historic major polluter America’s withdrawal must

have also enraged the snow leopard and its saviours worldwide, the

minister griped.

For, snow leopard today was fighting for his survival while

glaciers that provide with habitat for him are vanishing because of

climate change, Mushahidullah Khan argued.

He said, “With rapidly receding glaciers due to global

warming, the habitat of the snow leopard is fast vanishing, posing

a grave danger to the very survival of this snow leopard, which is

reflection of God’s beauty in the mountains.”

“Thus, the world must act to protect its habitat from the

global warming -induced climate change impacts.” the climate change

minister urged the participants of the two-day GSLEP Forum.

The Forum brought together nearly 20,000 delegates including

heads and representatives of the governments of the 12 snow leopard

range countries including Pakistan as well as of other interested

nations with leaders from international institutions, donor

agencies, conservation organisations, and scientific institutions.

The climate change minister, Senator Mushahidullah Khan led

Pakistan’s four member delegation to the GSLEP Forum and highlighted

the country’s conservation and protection measures being taken for

the snow leopard and its habitats.

The global event aimed to further strengthen the range

countries’ ongoing effort to protect the snow leopard, and to

galvanize international support for their ambitious plan of securing

20 snow leopard landscapes by the year 2020.

The GSLEP programme is a joint initiative by all 12 snow

leopard range countries and initiated by President Atambaev of the

Kyrgyz Republic. Its aim is to ensure the long-term survival of this

endangered cat.

The minister told the participating delegates from 12 snow

leopard countries including Afghanistan, Bhutan, China, India,

JKazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Nepal, Tajikistan and Uzbejkistan

that the GSLEP summit is great opportunity to tap for the protection

of snow leopard and its habitat.

“Now, all of us have a historic opportunity to put work on

snow leopard conservation in the vanguard of political and economic

decisions”, Mushahidullah Khan told delegates of the GSLEP member

countries at the Forum.

Talking about snow leopard conservation efforts in Pakistan,

the climate change minister said that the snow leopard conservation

efforts in Pakistan dated back to the early 70’s with the government

endorsement of provincial wildlife acts.

The efforts further picked up in 1990’s when the Snow Leopard

Trust initiated its interventions in the country, he added.

He also recalled that that Pakistani government also supported

and endorsed the Snow Leopard Conservation Strategic Plan in 2007 as

part of the implementation of the Snow Leopard Survival Strategy.

Since then many wildlife conservation organisations in

Pakistan have been implementing the snow leopard conservation action

plans, respectively, in the country by working with the local

communities and government departments, the climate change minister

added.

He also highlighted that an amount of 4.5 million dollars have

been approved for a multi-year snow leopard protection and the

programme would be launched next year in Gilgit-Baltistan region.

The climate change minister also told the participants of

GSLEP Forum that the Landscape Management Plan of the Karakoram-

Pamir Landscape, which is one of the largest snow leopard landscapes

in the world, is in its final stage and would be endorsed after

review by the GSLEP Secretariat in a few week’s time.

As a part of efforts to mitigate human-snow leopard conflict,

several measures have been undertaken in the country, such as:

construction of predator-proof corrals and compensation programmes

in the form of livestock insurance schemes initiated by the

provincial governments in collaboration non-governmental

organisations, Mushahidullah Khan added.

Snow leopard range in Pakistan spreads across 80,000 square

kilometers in the Hindu Kush, Pamir, Karakoram and Himalayan

Mountain Ranges of northern Pakistan. An estimated 200-420 snow

leopards exist in Pakistan’s northern mountains across Khyber

Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), and Azad Jammu and Kashmir

(AJK).