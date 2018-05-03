LAHORE, May 03 (APP):SNGPL Pakistan International Squash Championship (Circuit 2) men and women will be played here

from June 25 to 30 at PSA Complex.

The international competition carries a cash prize of US$10,000, which will be distributed among the winners, said a spokesman for the Punjab Squash Association while talking

to APP on Thursday.

“We are thankful to the SNGPL for sponsoring this event for further development of squash in the country,” he said and added that the event would provide an equal opportunity to the home players to exhibit their talent and earn points to establish and improve their international ranking.

He said that all the top-notch players of the country would feature at the event in which foreign players are likely to participate.

“This event will also help improve the image of Pakistan, which is a safe country to host elite international sports events,” he said.

He said that the PSA, Pakistan Squash Federation and SNGPL would make collective efforts to hold the competition in a trend-setting manner.

“The PSA has organized a number of top class squash events, including the World Championship in Lahore in the past and it will continue efforts to hold international squash events on regular basis in future as well,” he said adding “It is imperative to engage our squash players in international squash activity in order to improve their ranking and expose them to high quality competitive squash to help them become international squash players in due course of time.”