SNGPL Pak International Squash Circuit-II reaches semis stage

LAHORE, Jun 28 (APP):All the seeded players breezed into the semi finals of the SNGPL Pakistan International Squash Circuit-II Men’s and Women’s 2018 after defeating their respective opponents

here at the Punjab Squash Complex courts on Thursday.

In the first quarterfinal of the day, top seed of the tournament

Farhan Zaman outshone Kashif Asif 11/6, 11/5, 11/9. Wildcard entrant Kashif, who earlier upset seeded player Israr Ahmed, had no answers to powerful shots and technical game of Farhan Zaman and lost his encounter 3-0 in just 19 minutes.

Another Pakistan squash hope Farhan Mehboob once again showed his

class against spirited Asim Khan by defeating him 7/11, 11/9, 13/11,

8/11, 11/6 after a tough battle of 79 minutes. Both the players weren’t ready to give up and they continued their struggle till the end but it

was Farhan Mehboob, who kept his nerves and finally won the marathon

match by 3-2.

Another match of the day was contested between two 4th seed Tayyab Aslam and 7th seed Amaad Fareed and ultimate the winners was Tayyab Aslam, who won the epic encounter by 3-2 in 67 minutes. Tayyab though couldn’t start well as he lost the first game by 9/11, yet he made a strong

comeback and won the next two games in a row by 11/3 and 12/10. Amaad

then changed his game plan, which paid dividend and he succeeded in the winning the fourth game 11/9. In the fifth and decisive game, Tayyab faced tough resistance from his opponent before winning it 11/9, thus he recorded a hard-fought and well-deserving victory against Amaad.

Promising talent Ahsan Ayaz beat Syed Azlan Amjad by 7/11, 11/3, 11/4, 11/5 in 28 minutes. On Friday, Farhan Zaman will take on Farhan Mehboob in the first semifinal at 4pm while Tayyab Aslam will vie against Ahsan Ayaz in the second semifinal at 4:45pm.

In the senior women quarterfinals, Saima Shaukat thrashed Noorena Shams 11/0, 11/2, 11/3 in 11 minutes, Madina Zafar routed Zahab Kamal Khan 11/4, 11/3, 11/6 in 14 minutes, Faiza Zafar outlasted Noor-ul-Huda 11/3, 11/6, 11/6 in 17 minutes while Riffat Khan beat Zoya Khalid 9/11, 11/3, 9/11, 11/4, 11/5 in 42 minutes. On Friday, Saima Shaukat will face Madina Zafar challenge in the first semifinal at 2:30pm while Faiza Zafar will vie against Riffat Khan in the second semifinal at 3:15pm.