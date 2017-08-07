SNGPL National Independence Day squash tournament

LAHORE, Aug 07 (APP): The first edition of the SNGPL National
Jashn-e-Azadi Squash Championship will roll into action from
August 10 at the Punjab Squash Complex under the auspices of the
Punjab Squash Association.
According to the SNGPL Sports Cell Secretary, Ashraf Nadeem,
the five-day premier squash activity is being organised on the
special instructions of the MD SNGPL, Amjad Latif, for revival
and development of the game.
“We will hold the event in a befitting manner to mark the
Independence Day celebrations and to identify new squash talent,”
he told APP.
He said that there was dire need to organise squash activities
to attract the youth to this sport in which Pakistan once ruled
at world level for quite a long time.
“With the downfall in the game, now we are struggling at
international level and collective efforts are needed for the
uplift of the game,” he asserted.
