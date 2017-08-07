SNGPL National Independence Day squash tournament

LAHORE, Aug 07 (APP): The first edition of the SNGPL National

Jashn-e-Azadi Squash Championship will roll into action from

August 10 at the Punjab Squash Complex under the auspices of the

Punjab Squash Association.

According to the SNGPL Sports Cell Secretary, Ashraf Nadeem,

the five-day premier squash activity is being organised on the

special instructions of the MD SNGPL, Amjad Latif, for revival

and development of the game.

“We will hold the event in a befitting manner to mark the

Independence Day celebrations and to identify new squash talent,”

he told APP.

He said that there was dire need to organise squash activities

to attract the youth to this sport in which Pakistan once ruled

at world level for quite a long time.

“With the downfall in the game, now we are struggling at

international level and collective efforts are needed for the

uplift of the game,” he asserted.