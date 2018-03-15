SNGPL brings down UFG losses by 3.1% in three years

ISLAMABAD, Mar 15 (APP):Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has reduced its Un-accounted For Gas (UFG) losses by 3.1 percent during a period of three years.

“The company’s UFG losses were 11.17 percent in June 2013 , which have been curtailed and brought to 8.07 percent in June 2017,” official sources told APP.

In line with the international practices, the UFG is calculated with the difference between the metered gas volume injected into the transmission and distribution network – Point of Dispatch (POD) and the metered gas delivered to the end consumers at Consumer Meter Station (CMS) during a financial year.

The sources said gas theft, law and order affected areas, minimum billing, leakages, measuring errors and shift of bulk sales to retail sector were among the major UFG contributing factors.

The UFG, they said, being one of the most critical elements in the gas sector, played a vital role in the profitability of the gas transmission and distribution companies.

They said it was important for all stakeholders to understand the term `UFG’ and the reasons behind it.

Replying to a question, the sources said the government and gas utility companies were taking necessary steps to prevent gas losses.

They said the government had promulgated the Gas (Theft Control & Recovery) Ordinance, 2016 and involved law enforcement agencies to prevent gas theft.

Federal Investigation Teams have been engaged with gas utility companies for carrying out raids against gas thieves. The gas companies are creating awareness among the general public through newspapers about wastage of the commodity besides warning the pilferers.

The sources said almost all Industrial customers had been ‘Cyber Locked’ by restricting unauthorized access to the Customer Meter Stations and allowing entry to authorized personnel only.

Electronic Volume Correctors have been installed at almost all the industries in order to have strict check and balance on gas consumption, abnormalities.

They said pre and post-inspection analysis of customers were carried out regularly, while defected, suspected and tampered meters were instantly replaced regularly.