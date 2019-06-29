ISLAMABAD, Jun 29 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Saturday smooth passage of the budget from the National Assembly was defeat of the opposition.

The passage of federal budget was a step toward the goal of a prosperous, self-reliant and developed Pakistan, she said using her Twitter handle.

She said the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI) government would take steps in the best interest of country and the nation, and the opposition would suffer defeat on every front.