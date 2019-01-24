SMEDA to extend business advisory services under Kamyab Jawan Programme

ISLAMABAD, Jan 24 (APP):A delegation of Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) in the leadership of Secretary Industries and Production called on Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar to discuss role of SMEDA in educating and handling SME sector borrowers under the proposed Prime Minister’s Kamyab Jawan Programme.

This flagship initiative of the government will not only promote SME sector in the country but will also create one million employment opportunities for the youth.