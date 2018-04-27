SMEDA holds mineral sector stakeholders’ consultative meeting

PESHAWAR, Apr 27 (APP):Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) Friday held stakeholders’ consultative meeting for conducting a comprehensive research study on cluster development based mineral transformation Plan V-2025 for the Ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms (MPD&R).

Those who participated in the consultative meeting were included General Manager Out-Reach (GMOR) SMEDA, Javed Iqbal Khattak, the representatives of the Directorate of Mines & Mineral (DGMM), Mine Owners Association, marble and other related sectors.

In his detail briefing, GMOR SMEDA, Javed Iqbal Khattak said that the purpose of the survey is to assess overall value chain of the selected minerals, broadly focusing on core business segments such as mining practices, production, processing practices, technology, human resource, regulatory framework, access to finance, high end national and international markets and environment.

The study will assess current scenario in the sub sectors of selected minerals along with key issues faced by the stakeholders and required interventions/support for further development of mineral sector to international standards.

For conducting the study, the Ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms had

awarded a contract to SMEDA in open bidding. A formal agreement between the MPD&R) and SMEDA has also been signed in this regard.

Under the agreement SMEDA, a statutory body of the Ministry of Industries in collaboration with MPD&R will conduct Feasibility/ Research Study on Cluster Development Based Mineral Transformation Plan V-2025 with the aim to improve productivity in the mines and mineral sector, enhance exports, increase value addition and create jobs to the extent to bring it to a level for attracting national/international investment and for ultimate utilization of these mineral commodities on

scientific lines for the benefit of the common man in the larger national interest.

For the achievement of the objective by both the parties, at first instance, the MPD&R will pay Rs.39.501 million to the SMEDA in order to conduct the ‘Feasibility/Research Study on Cluster

Development Based Mineral Transformation Plan V-2025’ initially for twenty mineral clusters.

After the both parties accomplish the viability of conducting the study on twenty clusters, the SMEDA with the active support of the MPD&R will initiate the Feasibility Research Study within

six months after signing the agreement and complete the study within six months

upon terms and conditions and Terms of References (TORs) of the study.

Under the agreement, MPD&R will provide all possible technical support to the SMEDA as and when required while the later will help the former in negotiating and dealing with the locals,

political administration or any other governmental or non-governmental bodies or persons for any matter for conducting the feasibility/research study in four provinces, GB, AJK and FATA.

SMEDA after receiving the mutually negotiated facilities will commence immediate work after the

signing of agreement and will complete the feasibility study within six months.

For maintaining smooth coordination, both parties after execution of the agreement will also nominate one focal person each within its ranks responsible to maintain liaison with the other

party.

SMEDA will implement the research study as per the work plan as agreed in the PC-II and the TORs and will submit study report within a month (30) days. It will submit First Draft Report on completion of 04 months (120 days) and the ministry will express its comments within 15 days on it.

Under the agreement, the SMEDA will submit the Final Draft Report within 06 months (180 days) after the execution of the agreement.