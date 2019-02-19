SME bank financing crosses Rs500bln first time in history: SBP

ISLAMABAD, Feb 19 (APP):The Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) financing by banks in Pakistan has first time crossed the milestone of Rs 500 billion, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported Tuesday.

SME financing was recorded at Rs 513 billion at the end of Calendar Year 2018 compared to Rs 450 billion in the corresponding period last year, exhibiting growth of 14 percent.

The growth in SME financing was even more prominent in the last six months of CY 2018 (July-Dec, 2018) wherein it registered an increase of 25 percent.