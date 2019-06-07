ISLAMABAD, Jun 07 (APP):President Dr. Arif Alvi on Friday said construction of new small dams was significant to meet water shortage in Balochistan.

The President was talking to reporters at the residence of Speaker Balochistan Assembly Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo in Hub, where he visited to offer condolences on the death of his father.

President Alvi said the recent rainfall had brought a temporary end to drought in Balochistan, however the province needed an effective plan to address the challenge of water scarcity.

He also called for formulating a policy for exploration of minerals in the province, which he said would generate employment opportunities for the locals.

The President expressed satisfaction that situation in Balochistan had improved to a great extent.

Earlier, the President offered condolences with the Speaker Balochistan Assembly and prayed for the departed soul of his father to rest in peace and for the grant of courage to the bereaved family.