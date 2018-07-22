Slapping if PSA on Mushtaq ul Islam condemned

ISLAMABAD, July 22 (APP):Hurriyat leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement (JKSM), Zafar Akber Butt has strongly condemned the slapping of yet another PSA on Hurriyat leader, Mushtaq-ul-Islam.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Zafar Akber Butt in a statement in Srinagar said slapping yet another PSA and shifting Mushtaq-ul-Islam to Kot Bhalwal jail, Jammu, is highly deplorable and a political vendetta, adding such tactics will not break Kashmiris’ resolve towards pro-freedom movement.