SL team’s tour to Lahore, a great achievement for Pakistan Cricket: Miandad

ISLAMABAD, Oct 28 (APP):Bating legend Javed Miandad believes Sri Lankan team touring Pakistan for the last Twenty20 which had been a victim of terrorism in 2009 is a great achievement for Pakistan cricket.

The third and final T20 between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be staged at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Sunday (October 29).

Talking to APP, Miandad said Sri Lankan team’s tour to Lahore for the last T20 gives a clear message to the whole world that Pakistan has come out victorious from the menace of terrorism as international cricket has revived in the country.

“The Gaddafi Stadium was seen jam-packed in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) final and the Independence Cup matches between World XI and Pakistan which shows our nation was starved for international cricket from a long time,” he said.

Miandad said no country is safe from the menace of terrorism but the security situation in Pakistan has improved.

“I urge international teams to come here and play as Pakistan is a safe and sports loving nation who has great respect and love for humanity,” he said.

Speaking about Pakistan-Sri Lanka T20 series, Miandad said Pakistan team showed a superb performance in the first two T20s and the ODI series against Sri Lanka. “My advice to Pakistan team is to forget the past and just focus on the future,” he said.

He said each player’s top priority should be to improve their physical fitness and performance in order to groom themselves. “Cricket is the bread and butter of players and you can only stay in the game by performing well,” he said