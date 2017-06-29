SL cricket team expected to vist Pakistan later this year

ISLAMABAD, Jun 29 (APP): With the security situation improving
in the country, the Pakistani cricket fans having something to cheer
for as the Sri Lankan cricket team is expected to tour here at the
end of this year.
Talking to APP, a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official
confirmed that the Sri Lankan cricket team is expected to tour
Pakistan in November or December.
“Our Sri Lankan counterpart have expressed willingness in
sending their team to Pakistan as the security situation is
improving in the country,” he said.
He said Sri Lankan team would be playing ODIs and Twenty20s
against Pakistan team which would be staged only in Lahore.
“The world had witnessed the type of security that was
provided in the high-profile Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) final at
Lahore. PSL final had proved a great breakthrough in reviving
international cricket in Pakistan,” he said.
He said World XI team would also be touring Pakistan in
September which also includes foreign players from Australia, West
Indies, Sri Lanka and South Africa.
