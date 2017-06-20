Skipper Sarfraz accorded warm welcome on arrival in Karachi

KARACHI, June 20 (APP): A jubilant Sarfraz Ahmed was accorded a

very warm welcome when he landed here Tuesday morning with

the ICC Champions Trophy that Pakistan won by handing over a stunning

defeat to archrival India in the final at the Oval on Sunday.

Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair, Provincial Sports Minister, Sardar

Muhammad Mahar, Mayor of Karachi, Wasim Akhtar, MPAs, cricket personalities and enthusiasts received Sarfraz and Rumman Raees, a member of the Pakistan team, at Jinnah International Airport.

The Governor embraced Sarfraz as he disembarked congratulating him

on Pakistan team’s victory. He also presented bouquet to the skipper.

Sindh Sports Minister Sardar Mahar and City Mayor, Wasim Akhtar,

presented bouquet and the traditional Ajrak and Sindhi cap.

The cricket enthusiast showered flower petals and chanted slogans of

Pakistan Zindabad and Jeeway, Jeeway Pakistan and displayed national

flags.

A very large number of cheering fans had gathered at the Jinnah

International Airport to greet Sarfraz and Rumman Raees.

The authorities had made strict security arrangements at the

airport on this very occasion.

In a brief chat at the Airport, Sarfraz said that with the blessings

of Allah Almighty and prayers of the countrymen, the Pakistan team won the ICC Trophy during the month of Ramazan. He also displayed the ICC Champions Trophy much to the delight of the cricket enthusiasts and others.

Governor Sindh, Muhammad Zubair said that the victory is a gift to

the nation ahead of the Eid-ul-Fitr.

From the airport, Sarfraz headed for the home located in Karachi’s

Buffer Zone area. On arrival, he was warmly received by relatives, friends and area people who raised the slogans of Pakistan Zindabad and displayed national flags.