SJC recommends regularisation of five SHC, one PHC additional judges

ISLAMABAD, Nov 06 (APP):The Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) on Monday recommended to regularise services of five additional judges of Sindh High Court (SHC) and one of Peshawar High Court (PHC).

The SJC met here under the chairmanship of Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar. Senior judges of Supreme Court, chief justices of SHC, PHC, Federal Law Minister Zahid Hamid and other members of the Council attended the meeting.

The SHC additional judges whose names were recommended for regularisation include Justice Faheem Ahmed Siddiqui, Justice Khadim Hussain, Justice Umar Sial, Justice Adnan-Al-Kareem Memon and Justice Yousaf Ali Syed while PHC judge is Justice Ayub Khan.

The commission sent the names to the parliamentary committee for consideration which will forward its

recommendations to the president.