SJC adjourns proceeding against Justice Siddiqui for indefinite period

ISLAMABAD, Jul 31 (APP):Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) on Tuesday adjourned the proceedings against Islamabad High Court Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui of alleged misconduct for an indefinite period of time.

A five-member bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar adjourned hearing on the request of litigants.

During course of proceedings, Attorney General of Pakistan Khalid Jawed Khan informed the bench that special prosecutor Maulvi Anwarul Haq could not appear before the bench as he went abroad in these days, however AG submitted the documents compiled by Mr. Haq.

AG further requested the council to adjourn the hearing until Haq’s return to the country by early August. Justice Siddiqui’s counsel, Hamid Khan, stated that his client will not be available from August 9 to 22.

Hearing both sides, the council adjourned the hearing for an indefinite period.