Six tribesmen killed in motorbike blast in NWA

PESHAWAR, Dec 05 (APP):At-least six tribesmen were killed and seven injured in a motorbike blast in Mir Ali Tehsil of North Waziristan Agency (NWA) Tuesday evening, Political Authorities confirmed.

According to officials of Political Administration, explosive material planted in a motorbike parked on a roadside exploded through a remote control devise killing at-least six tribesmen on the spot.

All the dead and injured were identified civilians who were shifted to agency headquarters hospital, the authorities confirmed.