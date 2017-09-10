Six teams participation confirmed for Blind CWC

ISLAMABAD, Sep 10 (APP): The West Indies is the latest and the sixth team to confirm its participation in the fifth edition of the World Cup Cricket of the Blind 2018 to be hosted by Pakistan.

The World Cup Cricket of the Blind (ODI format) is scheduled to be held in January 2018 in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Talking to APP, PBCC Chairman Syed Sultan Shah said prior to West Indies teams of India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal and Australia had already confirmed their participations for the World Cup.

“September 15 is the last date for accepting entries for the Blind Cricket World Cup and South Africa is the only team which is yet to

confirm its entry,” he said.

He said prior to this, only seven teams had been participating in the four World Cups held.

“This is the only World Cup in which eight teams would be taking part. If in any case South African team fails to participate in the mega event than we would go on with seven teams,” he said.

He said Asian teams India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal have confirmed playing matches in Pakistan while matches with other

countries including Australia and West Indies would be played

in Dubai. “Final would also be played in Pakistan,” he said.

It may be mentioned here that Pakistan has won two World Cups in 2002 and 2006 while the other two are won by South Africa (1998) and India (2014).