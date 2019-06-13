LAHORE, Jun 13 (APP):Chairman, Pakistan Cricket Board, Ehsan Mani has said that six provinces will replace the regional and departmental cricket teams in the proposed new domestic structure to help produce quality cricketers on pattern of cricket Australia and England.

“We have proposed the representation of six provincial teams in the recommendations made in the PCB constitution which has been sent to its Patron, Prime Minister of Pakistan and Inter Provincial Coordination Ministry for approval,” he told newsmen here on Thursday.

He said the proposed new domestic structure aims at establishing the domestic cricket on solid lines creating equal opportunity for the youth of the country to showcase their talent and to play their role in the overall development of the game besides making the base of the game stronger.

Mani said: “The proposed domestic cricket structure has been divided into six provinces, which include Northern Areas, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Central Punjab, Southern Punjab, Balochistan and Sindh.