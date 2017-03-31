Car bomb explosion in Parachinar kills 10, injures 30

PARACHINAR, March 31 (APP): At least 10 persons were killed and

30 others injured in a powerful car bomb explosion on Shingak road in Parachinar city here Friday morning.

An official in Political Administration Kurram Agency told APP that the

car bomb blast occurred on Shingak road near Noor market.

According to information so far received, at least 10 persons including

a woman and two children were killed while 30 wounded. The injured were shifted to DHQ Hospital Parachinar where emergency has been enforced.

The doctors urged people to avoid unnecessary visit to the hospital as

it create obstruction in treatment process of the victims.

Several shops in the markets besides vehicles were damaged in the

explosion.

According to ISPR, Army Medical evacuation helicopter has flown to

Parachinar for speedy evacuation of the injured. The officials of political administration and Khasadar Force also participating in the relief and rescue operation.

The KP Governor Engr Iqbal Zafar Jhagra expressed grief over the blast

and strongly condemned the attack.

In a statement issued here, the Governor directed the hospital

administration to provide best medical facilities to the victims.

He said such cowardice attacks could not deter our determination in the

fight against terrorism and elements involved in such inhuman act would be brought to justice. He prayed for eternal peace of the martyred and early recovery of the injured.