Sithi expresses satisfaction over arrangements for PSL final in Karachi

KARACHI, Mar 05 (APP):Chairman, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Najam Sithi has said that Pakistan Super League (PSL) final will be played at National Stadium Karachi on March 25.

Expressing satisfaction over the renovation and construction work being carried out at National Stadium, he said most of the work has been completed while remaining work will be completed

upto March 15.

He expressed these views while talking to media persons at National Stadium here on Monday.

Earlier, Najam Sithi along with COO, PCB Subhan Ahmad inspected the ongoing renovation and construction work at the Stadium and also chaired a meeting in this regard.

The Chairman PCB said the match tickets selling process will be started from March 15.

He said the National Stadium has approximate capacity of 25000 people.

Najam Sithi said West Indies cricket team will play three matches in Lahore from April 1 to 4. He further said regarding West Indies match in Karachi, he will give good news within next two days.

He said ICC security teams after visiting Lahore and Karachi gave positive reports and issued green signal for holding matches in both the cities.

He thanked to all the stakeholders who took part in the renovation and construction work.