Sit-ins wasted time of nation: Shehbaz

NANKANA SAHIB, July 9 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League-N President Shehbaz Sharif on Monday asked the people to cast their vote in favour of PML-N considering its better performance.

Addressing a public gathering, he claimed the gathering at the public meeting indicated that conscious

people had rejected the accountability court’s decision against Nawaz Sharif and his family members. He claimed that

no corruption was proved against Nawaz Sharif in the case.

Criticizing Imran Khan, he alleged that during the last five years, he played blame game and his sit-in politics

wasted the time of nation. The PTI had failed to deliver in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he alleged.

He claimed the past PML-N government fulfilled all its promises which the party had made in 2013. When PML-N came to power, the people of the country were facing about 20 hours load shedding and asked people to observe

how many hours load shedding was being done now.

He said Nawaz Sharif would return to Pakistan on July 13, and large number of people would receive him at the Lahore airport.

The PML-N government under his leadership had eliminated power load shedding and terrorism, besides restoring peace in the country, he claimed.

Shehbaz claimed the PML-N government, in Punjab, had executed a number of development projects and made available modern health and education facilities in the all the 36 districts of the Punjab province.

Nawaz made the country an atomic power and served the masses after launching a number of mega development

projects, he claimed.

“We will establish Guru Nanak University, Metro bus service and a model colony in Nankana Sahib, if people

voted to power again to the PML-N”, he said adding, “We will provide more facilities to the Sikh community living

in the city.”

On this occasion, Sikh leaders former MPA Sardar Arora Singh and Sardar Mastan Singh gifted a turban to Shehbaz Sharif and announced their support to him.

Local PML-N leader and candidates including Dr Shajrah Mansab were also present on the occasion.