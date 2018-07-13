Siraj Raisani, many BAP workers injured in Mastung blast

QUETTA, Jul 13 (APP):Many workers of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) including its candidate for PB-35 Nawabzada Siraj Raisani were injured in a blast in Diringrah area of Mastung district on Friday.

According to Levies sources, the blast occurred when Nawabzada Siraj Raisani’s convoy was passing through the area.

All the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.

The Levies sources said that the convoy of Siraj Raisani was on its way to attend an election meeting in Mastung.

Law enforcement agencies cordoned off the entire area and started investigation.