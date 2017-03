ISLAMABAD, Mar 5 (APP): Quetta Gladiators mentor Sir Vivian

Richards Sunday wished good luck to Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar

Zalmi for Pakistan Super League (PSL) final.

He said, “It is a great opportunity for Pakistan and its cricket-loving nation that the PSL final is being played in Lahore,” a private news channel reported.

“We are pleased and happy as a unit to be in the final. We are just one more step away, let’s hope we can accomplish this

and win the PSL trophy.”