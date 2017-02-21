Sino, Pak to adopt common strategy to eradicate terrorism

ISLAMABAD, Feb 21 (APP): Pakistan and China would further boost the parliamentary linkages and work closely to adopt common strategy for eradication of terrorism in the region.

This was deliberated in a meeting of the Ambassador of China to Pakistan with Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani here at the Parliament House on Tuesday.

Chairman Senate said that advantages of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) were visible and it would usher in a new era of development and prosperity in the region.

Chairman Senate said that it is a high time to work closely especially in fast changing situations.

He said that there was tremendous need for Asia to fall back on regional development and settling disputes at its own without depending on the western powers keeping in view their new biases, said a press release.

Mian Raza Rabbani said that he was disappointed on the criminal silence of the west and human rights organizations for being silent spectators over the human rights violations and atrocities being committed by the Indian occupied forces in India held Kashmir.

Chairman Senate said that the parliamentary diplomacy plays an important role in promoting the peace and furthering the development agenda for economic prosperity.

He said that further increase in parliamentary relations between Pakistan and China would augment the time tested cooperation between the two countries.

He said that Pakistan and China have adopted common grounds on many international and regional parliamentary forums and “we hope that by the exchange of parliamentary delegations would further enhance this cooperation”.

Mian Raza Rabbani said that Pakistan valued its relation with China and appreciated the Chinese cooperation for China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which was now a reality.

He said that the meetings of the Chief Ministers from provinces of Pakistan with Chinese leadership have further increased the trust towards smooth execution of its different projects.