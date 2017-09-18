Sino-Pak relations flourish to new highs as CPEC picks up steam

BEIJING, Sept 18 (APP): China-Pakistan Economic Corridor

(CPEC) is the buzz word in Pakistan ever since Chinese President

Xi Jinping visited Pakistan and formally announced the $ 56 Billion

plus deal in April 2015.

The CPEC is an integral part of the Belt and Road initiative,

which aims at connecting the natural deep seawater Gawadar port

in the south of Pakistan with the Xinjiang region of China. For

China, the CPEC would reduce the traveling distance, for its

huge volumes of trade with the Gulf countries, from existing

13000 kilometers to mere 2500 kilometers.

While it will cut down the traveling time from the existing

45 days to only 10 days, it will also reduce the cost of freight

by one third. For Pakistan, it will help build and improve the

much needed infrastructure to flourish the economy and boost

trade, according to an article posted on the website of China

Radio International (CRI).

Relations between Pakistan and China have remained strong

over the years and CPEC has ensured that this bond of friendship

becomes ironclad.

Last week Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif visited

Beijing on an official visit and held a meeting with the Chinese

Foreign Minister Wang Yi. The meeting ensured and strengthened

confidence between the two nations which is evident from Wang

Yi’s remarks.

The real change of economic progress to which Wang Yi alluded

to is not only going to be experienced at the macro level but

will be experienced by people on the local level as well.

Ever since work on the CPEC began, things have started to

change for the better. Roughly 60% of the funding within the

CPEC is allocated for energy projects in Pakistan, some of

these projects have become operational, while work on others

is underway and the issues of the electricity crisis will

be resolved soon.

One has to keep in mind that Pakistan is an agrarian

developing country whose economy has been drastically held

back from registering the requisite levels of growth due

to lack of technology and funding from abroad. Even today

agriculture sector is the mainstay of Pakistan’s economy as

it contributes around 20 percent in the overall gross domestic

product (GDP) but the poor farmers in Pakistan lack the modern

technologies for farming to enhance their yields and for

handling the supply chain of the agriculture goods.

The agriculture sector provides employment to 42.3 percent

of the country’s total labour force. The year 2015-16 saw dismal

performance of the agriculture sector in Pakistan when it

registered negative growth of 0.19 percent against 2.53 percent

of the same period in last fiscal year.

The plan for the CPEC lays out that, thousands of acres of

agricultural land will be leased out to Chinese enterprises to

set up ‘demonstration projects’ in areas ranging from seed

varieties to irrigation technology.

With the agriculture exchanges planned under CPEC, poor

farmers will be equipped with modern technologies and modern

techniques of farming and this will not only benefit the

common farmer folk but will also help ensure food security at

a macro level in Pakistan and in return bolstering agriculture

exports of Pakistan.

Recently various western media outlets have been propagating

stories to spread ill-will in Pakistan and abroad against the

CPEC, but such stories are not garnering traction within societies

because positive changes owed to the CPEC, are being felt by the

local populace of Pakistan and the Chinese.

The local people in Gawadar are happy because of the

developments in the region by Chinese companies. A security

guard named Qadeer Hussain stated: “I have 5 children and

because of the work under the CPEC now our community has a

hospital which is catering to our health needs ; even small

surgeries and emergency cases are being treated, right next

to the same hospital the Chinese people have also built a

primary school where my children get to study in new

classrooms with freshly painted desks.

Similar stories to Qadeer Hussain’s and praises for the

CPEC are reverberating through the areas where work on the

CPEC is underway, construction workers and even engineers

working alongside the Chinese are benefiting from learning

to new technologies and equipment plus gaining knowledge

of new techniques for executing mega projects.

Similarly, the economy of Xinjiang region in China is

also witnessing positive change. The Chinese people are

benefiting from the open trade. People of Xinjiang now

have access to deep sea food from the Arabian Sea, as

it now takes 34 hours for fresh sea food to reach Xinjiang

from Gawadar. Sixteen types of deep-sea edibles items

including lobsters and black sea bass are now being

supplied to Xinjiang via the route of the CPEC.

Among the examples of advancements and benefits,

Alipay is another major change which the people of

Pakistan are going to benefit from. There are no

secure online payments platforms like that of Alipay

and Paypal in Pakistan. It is expected that soon Alipay

will be launched in Pakistan, thus bringing a

revolutionary change in the lives of the people.

Apart from Alipay even work is underway to launch

5G telecommunication networks in Pakistan through Chinese

companies, which will massively boost the communication

infrastructure and services in the country.

Lastly apart from economic problems Pakistan has

suffered immensely due to terrorism. The CPEC will

help curb the menace of terrorism in the region as

rising economic activities will create jobs. China

has been busy in creating channels for peace to

the region in tandem with the CPEC. Recently China

initiated a trilateral Foreign Ministers Forum between

China, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The forum has earned traction as it helped ease

tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan earlier this

year. The next meeting of the forum is expected to

be held by the end of this year. Wang Yi stated last

week after his meeting with his Pakistani counterpart:

“We have identified three priority areas which are

strategic communication, security dialogue and practical

cooperation. And on that basis, we will work on the

trilateral cooperation starting from the easier matters,

and with a goal of establishing a new platform for

regional cooperation.”

The CPEC has been termed as a game-changer for

Pakistan. For China it is important for invigorating

economic development in its Western regions. The two

countries have a lot to gain.

After last week’s meeting between the two foreign

ministers, Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif’s

statement clearly summarizes the Pakistani sentiments

towards China and CPEC when he said, “China and Pakistan

have enjoyed friendly relations based on history, mutual

trust, equality, harmony, non-interference and common

agenda of socioeconomic development, and the people thank

China for the China-Pakistan-Economic Corridor (CPEC), a

flagship project of One Belt One Road Initiative announced

by President Xi Jinping.