Sino-Pak friendly cooperation does not target any third country: Chinese FO Spokesperson

BEIJING, June 7 (APP): A spokesperson of Chinese Foreign Affairs Ministry Wednesday stressed that the friendly cooperation between China and Pakistan did not target any third country and it is also totally in line with each others international agreements.

“We are conducting mutual beneficial cooperation in different fields. This kind of friendly cooperation does not target any third party and this is also totally in line with each others international agreements”, Hua Chunying said while responding to a question regarding a report issued by the US Defence Department alleging China of building more military bases in the friendly countries like Pakistan.

“We have noted the report released by the US which is irresponsible and contrary to the facts,” she said and added, “I will not comment on speculations but I want to stress that China and Pakistan are enjoying traditional friendship”.

While commenting on international peace conference kicked off in Afghanistan yesterday, she said stability and peace of Afghanistan were important for security and development of its neighbors and the whole region.

“As a close neighbor of Afghanistan, China has been supporting peaceful reconstruction and reconciliation process in Afghanistan”, she added.

Hua Chunying informed that Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Special Envoy on Afghan Issue Deng Xijun attended the Kabul international conference.

“China hopes to work with other countries to play a constructive role for an early realization of national and political reconciliation and peace and stability of Afghanistan,” she added.

Responding to a question regarding latest situation in Gulf, she said, “We are following developments regarding Gulf issue and we want the relevant parties to address difference through consultations and stay united on basis of harmony and mutual respect”.

The spokesperson said that China would continue to support peace and stability in the region, adding, “We develop collective and bilateral relations with relevant countries and we hope they would properly address this issue”.

On re-election of President of Nepali Congress, Sher Bahadur Deuba as the 40th prime minister of Nepal, she congratulated Prime Minister Deuba on being re-elected.

Hua Chunying said, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang had already sent message of congratulations to his Nepalese counterpart.

“We sincerely hope that Nepal will achieve new progress in its national solidarity and social stability under the new leadership”, she added.

She said, “We are looking forward to working with new government for mutually beneficial cooperation.”