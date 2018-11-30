Sino -Pak automobile companies initiates JV for assembling trucks, minivans

ISLAMABAD, Nov 30 (APP):Chinese automobile company initiated Joint Venture (JV) with local automobile manufacturer M/s Foton JW Auto Park (Pvt.) Ltd for assembling of light and medium commercial cargo and dump trucks, minivans.

M/s Foton JW Auto Park (Pvt.) Ltd has entered into contract agreement with M/s Changsha Foton Vehicle (China) Ruba Group with an estimated investment of PKR 1,397 million, said a statement issued by Board of Investment (BOI) here Friday.