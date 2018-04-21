Showbiz 
Singer Iqbal Bano remembered

LAHORE, Apr 21 (APP):The eighth death anniversary of famous singer Iqbal Bano was observed on Saturday.
Iqbal Bano earned world fame as a singer due to her ghazal and classical singing.
She learnt music and singing from Ustad Chaand Khan. She was born in Dehli in 1935 and later shifted to Pakistan after the partition.
Iqbal Bano started her career from Radio Pakistan Lahore in 1950. She sang scores of melodious songs and ghazals for Pakistani films as her song “Payal Mein Gheet Hain Chhamm Chhamm Ke”, is still loved by people.
Although she is known more for singing ghazals, particularly those of Faiz Ahmed Faiz, Bano also did playback singing for Pakistani films such as Gumnaam (1954), Qatil (1955), Inteqaam (1955), Sarfarosh (1956), Ishq-i-Laila (1957), and Nagin (1959).
She was also awarded Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Pride of Performance) medal in 1974. Iqbal Bano died on April 21, 2009 after a brief illness at 74.

