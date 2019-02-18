Sindh University organizes Pakistan-China Cultural Caravan

HYDERABAD, Feb 18 (APP):The art and culture serve as the most powerful means to broaden bilateral understanding, deepen insight into each-other as people and nations as we connect to one another at visceral level.

The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro expressed these remarks on Monday while attending the Pakistan-China Cultural Caravan organized by Area Studay Centre Fareast and Souteast Asia at SMBB Research Chair and Convention Centre of Allam I.I. Kazi Campus Jamshoro.

The Pakistan-China friendship is higher than mountains, deeper than oceans and sweeter than honey and both the countries stood the test of times have always come to each other succor without wasting a moment, he said and added it exist extensive common cultural ground and enormous shared future economic potential for both China and Pakistan to pursue.

He said, the cultural exchanges help us grasp issues that we otherwise ignore or misrepresent. Both art and culture facilitate social change through community mobilization”. Dr Burfat said.