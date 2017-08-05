Sindh Open Golf Championship: Safdar, Nazir got places in top five

KARACHI, Aug 05 (APP): Muhammad Safdar of Gujrawala, Muhammad Nazir IslamabadClub, Matloob Ahmed of Lahore Gymkhana sustained their form and

recorded their positions in first top five.

Top ranker M. Munir of Islamabad Club, bagged 05 birdies and 01

eagle on hole number 11; yesterday he was 1 under 71. Today he played 7 under part with score of 65.

Three of the five toppers, M. Safdar scored 05 birdies yesterday he

was 3 under 69, today he played 4 under par with score of 137, M. Nazir, played 3 under 69 and today 4 under 68. Matloob Ahmed, today maintained his glory with scoree 03 under 69.

Defending champion Shabbir Iqbal improved his strokes and

finished today at 4th position with 4 birdies. His score was 4 under

68. M. Alam of Defense Raya shared the 4th position with Shabbir Iqbal

his score was 4 under 68.

First round, 1st placed M.Asif of Defense Raya, today lost his

rhythm and positioned at number 11.

It was a sunny and windy morning today, which has affected the

game of many players.