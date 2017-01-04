Sindh govt not following rules pertaining to foreign guests, Nisar takes note

ISLAMABAD, Jan 4 (APP): Minister for Interior Chaudhary Nisar Ali

Khan on Wednesday took a serious note of the prescribed rules and regulations not being followed by the Sindh government regrading foreign guests coming to Pakistan for hunting.

The Interior Ministry, in a statement, said that it received information that six Indian nationals had landed at Badin Airbase without any advance security clearance and then they left for Thatta by road which was a share violation of rules.

The ministry sent a memorandum to all the provincial governments and Pakistani missions abroad to implement and strictly follow the rules in that regard.

It advised the missions to ensure that the staff accompanying the royal families coming to Pakistan for hunting should follow the prescribed procedure for obtaining Pakistani visa.

Moreover, their arrival should be ensured at the major airports of the country instead of unimportant ones and reports about their movement should also be conveyed to the authorities concerned in advance, the ministry added.