Sindh Govt declars Three-Day Mourning on Sehwan Incident

ISLAMABAD, Feb 17 (APP): Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali

Shah visited the shrine and Taluka Hospital Sehwan last night and

inquired about the health of the victims.

The Sindh government has declared a three-day mourning.

I G Sindh A D Khawaja talking to Radio Pakistan said the

Dargah has been sealed.

The security has also been strengthened at all public and

religious places in the province especially at Shrine of Great

Poet and Sufi Saint Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai.