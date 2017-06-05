KARACHI, June 5 (APP) : Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah,
in his budget speech Monday, announced the following key initiatives
for the education sector.
These include :
— Rs 4.6 billion for school specific budget for
furniture, stationery, traveling and others
— Rs 1.5 billion for girl stipends
— Rs 1.5 billion for school management committees
— Rs 1 billion has been kept for exemption of fees for registration,
enrollment and annual examination
— Rs 1 billion has been proposed for education management organization
— Rs 7 billion have been proposed for repair and maintenance and
rehabilitation of schools
— Rs 8 billion has been kept for Sindh Education Foundation
— For the promotion of medical education, 15 new medical institutions
are regularized including 14 midwifery institutions and a medical university in Khairpur
— Rs 750 million is kept for students securing Al grade in
Scondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate
(HSC) in Sindh
— Establishment of comprehensive school in Sindh with
allocation of Rs 600 million and
— Establishment of cadet college for girls at Shaheed Benazirabad (SBA)
with allocation of RS 644 million.
Sindh govt announces education initiatives
