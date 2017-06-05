Sindh govt announces education initiatives

KARACHI, June 5 (APP) : Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah,

in his budget speech Monday, announced the following key initiatives

for the education sector.

These include :

— Rs 4.6 billion for school specific budget for

furniture, stationery, traveling and others

— Rs 1.5 billion for girl stipends

— Rs 1.5 billion for school management committees

— Rs 1 billion has been kept for exemption of fees for registration,

enrollment and annual examination

— Rs 1 billion has been proposed for education management organization

— Rs 7 billion have been proposed for repair and maintenance and

rehabilitation of schools

— Rs 8 billion has been kept for Sindh Education Foundation

— For the promotion of medical education, 15 new medical institutions

are regularized including 14 midwifery institutions and a medical university in Khairpur

— Rs 750 million is kept for students securing Al grade in

Scondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate

(HSC) in Sindh

— Establishment of comprehensive school in Sindh with

allocation of Rs 600 million and

— Establishment of cadet college for girls at Shaheed Benazirabad (SBA)

with allocation of RS 644 million.