Sindh govt allocates more funds for women, minorities development

KARACHI, June 5 (APP): Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday

said that women development remains a high priority area for his government and it has increased the allocation by 89 percent in the annual budget for fiscal year 2017-18.

He said all our major interventions recognize and encourage female

participation.

During next financial year, Sindh Government would be

establishing a Women Development Complex in Karachi at an estimated

cost of Rs 62.5 million, the Chief Minister said in his budget speech

here.

” Our policies are not specific for any class, creed or gender,” he

remarked.

He said that despite the fact that benefits of our development

program are all inclusive, his government was increasing the budget of

Minority Affairs Department by 58 percent.

During the current financial scheme, the government would be able to

complete following schemes:

— repair/renovation of Gauoshala at Pir Jo Goth, Khairpur at

the cost of Rs 40 million

— provision of marble flooring at SSD Dham

Raharki Sahib Darbar, Ghotki at a cost of Rs 20 million.