Sindh Governor seeks support of British Pakistanis in Manchester

KARACHI, Dec 21 (APP):Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair addressing a ceremony organized by Pak-Britain Chamber of Commerce and Industries in Manchester sought support of British Pakistanis to help restoration of industrial hubs in Pakistan.

According to a press release issued by Sindh Governor House Thursday, the Governor currently on a visit to Great Britain said present day Pakistan is not only largely peaceful but also fast on its way to prosperity offering attractive opportunities for investment.

He urged the Pakistani origin Britishers, attending PBCCI

ceremony in large numbers, to play their role in promoting positive image of Pakistan.

“Pakistan blessed with tremendous sources of natural wealth

coupled with capable human resource holds all opportunities to over come the hindrances in its way to development,” he said.

Sindh Governor said the Pakistan government is presently engaged in holding series of Road Shows across the globe including Great Britain.

“We already had these in USA, Dubai and Doha apprising the

potential investors, industrialists and those associated with business and trade about the developments in Pakistan.” he said claiming that consequently many of the relevant foreigners have started visiting Pakistan.

“The road show held in Manchester also opens fresh avenues for investors and industrialists of this textile city, many comprising Pakistani origin Britishers,” he said.

Governor Muhammad Zubair said present day Pakistan is very different from that of 2013 as peace largely prevails and opportunities are growing at steady pace.

With specific reference to Karachi, he said government is making massive investments in its infrastructure development with equal attention towards provision for improved health and educational facilities.

Discussing in detail the restoration of law and order in Karachi, he said international level sports, literary and cultural events are being revived.

He also discussed alternative energy projects initiated to end

associated crisis crucial for over all development and well being of the masses in general.