KARACHI, Mar 15 (APP) Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair has
invited investors from Iran to take advantage of China Pakistan
Economic Corridor (CPEC) and contribute towards stability in the
region.
Talking to Consul General of Iran, Ahmad Muhammadi, who called on
him at the Governor House here Wednesday, he said CPEC is fast emerging as a game changer in the region and all relevant countries are provided with every opportunity to take advantage of it.
Sindh Governor said completion of CPEC will significantly
expedite economic and financial activities in the province in general
and its capital, Karachi, in particular.
Muhammad Zubair said Karachi, an attractive destination for
national and international investors, due to its geographical
location, provide ample investment opportunities to Iran too.
The Governor told the C.G. of Iran, who has only recently assumed
his responsibilities in Karachi, that Iran being a neighboring country
of Pakistan and also the fact that the two enjoy brotherly ties will
be more than welcomed to invest in Sindh.
“Joint ventures undertaken by the two countries in energy sector
is reflective of our cordiality,” he said seeking further cooperation
in wide range of spheres.
“Ample opportunities are available for investments in Sindh,” he
said and invited Iranian investors to focus on wide ranges of sectors
including agriculture, infrastructure development, energy, education
and health.
“Investment in these and other sectors can offer guaranteed
profit in very short span of time due to easy and cost effective
availability of qualified human resource,” said the Governor of Sindh.
On the occasion Consul General of Iran said Government of Iran
and its people hold Pakistan in high esteem and are equally keen to
invest here.
He assured to offer all needed support and cooperation for the
well being of Sindh through investments in agriculture and energy
sectors.
Sindh Governor invites Investors from Iran to take advantage of CPEC
